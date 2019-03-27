florida

Florida man faked robbery to get out of work shift: Deputies

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies: Florida man faked robbery to get out of work

DUNDEE, Florida -- Authorities say a Florida man didn't want to show up for his shift at a Hardee's restaurant, so he called 911 and reported he'd just been robbed.

WFTS-TV reports that 32-year-old Brian Anderson of Dundee told dispatchers Tuesday that two gun-carrying men took his necklace, money and his phone before jumping into a car and driving away.

Polk County sheriff's deputies went to the scene and quickly realized that a robbery never happened.

In a Facebook post, the agency said Anderson confessed, adding that "on the bright side, Brian didn't have to go to his 11 a.m. shift at the restaurant."

Anderson is charged with misusing the 911 system and knowingly giving false information to law enforcement.



OTHER FLORIDA NEWS:
Florida gas station armed robbery foiled by Indiana spring breakers

EMBED More News Videos

A group of cousins on spring break in Florida turned the tables on a masked man who tried to rob them at gunpoint. They fought back, and it was all caught on camera.



Naked woman crossing busy Florida freeway stuns drivers
EMBED More News Videos

Naked woman spotted on freeway in Florida



Florida mother accused of drinking and taking drugs when 3-year-old nearly drowned in hotel hot tub
EMBED More News Videos

Mother charged after child nearly drowns in hotel hot tub

Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfloridabizarrefloridaarrestfast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FLORIDA
Poisonous toads infest suburban neighborhood
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
Patriots owner Robert Kraft issues apology in prostitution case
Pregnant Russian women flocking to Florida to give birth
TOP STORIES
Dashcam video captures violent arrest of woman
Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Harris County Sheriff's deputy hit during traffic stop
Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston
Houston Ship Channel reopens after last of pygas tanks secured
Show More
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
Woman admits giving birth at work and leaving baby in toilet
Hoax emergency call makes gamer fear for his life
Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B
HOUSTON SNUBBED: No local chefs up for 'Oscars of food awards'
More TOP STORIES News