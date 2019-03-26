Crime & Safety

Naked woman crossing busy Florida freeway stuns drivers

EMBED <>More Videos

Naked woman spotted on freeway in Florida

FLAGLER BEACH, Florida -- Stunned Florida drivers are still talking about a naked woman they spotted sauntering across the Interstate 95 naked on Friday near Flagler Beach.

Richard Griffin said he's sure nobody would believe him without seeing the video he shot.

"The peculiar thing was the lady was pretty calm about the whole thing when she was walking across the street, even though there were vehicles going by," Griffin said.

A man who appears to be crossing along with the woman is carrying a dog and Griffin said the two went across all six lanes of the highway to catch it. The man is clothed.

Griffin told WESH-TV he believes the dog had escaped from their car.

"People do love their animals, so I can understand that. I just don't know if people unclothe themselves before attempting to save their animals," Griffin said.

He said they both made it back to their car safely and drove away.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfloridanaked womannaked in publicu.s. & worldfreeway
TOP STORIES
911 calls show confusion in response to ITC tank fire
9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex
Katy coach turns to Ted after bad oil change ruins Jeep
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Arby's manager charged in death of threatening customer
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Video shows suspected racing crash that injured teen
Show More
Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store
Lawyers argue over who said what as teen to go on trial
Former President George H.W. Bush's office to close Friday
Houston city council could vote on garbage fee this week
Houston Astros players go undercover as Academy workers
More TOP STORIES News