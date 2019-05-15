Flooding fears growing in neighborhoods along the Brazos River

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5301734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One family even hired a company to build an Aqua Dam around thier home.

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are flooding concerns for people living close to the Brazos River after the water rose from the previous storms.The water is getting dangerously close to homes in the area, so one family is taking extra precautions.Mike Fipps lives in Bar X and had Gulf Coast Aquadam install a barrier around their home to keep the water from the Brazos River from getting too close.Fipps said their home flooded three times previously, so they didn't want to take any chances after the recent storms dumped more water into the river.People who live in the area have been sharing photos and videos of water over several roads, some that are closed until the water recedes.While the water is still high in several areas, the Brazoria County County Precinct 4 Constable told ABC13 that the water level is falling.Options are available for residents who need help sheltering livestock. Call 979-864-1558 for more information.