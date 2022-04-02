airport news

Flights delayed at multiple airports due to Southwest Airlines outage

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston travel: Flights delayed for Southwest Airlines due to system outage

HOUSTON, Texas -- Flights operated by Southwest Airlines were delayed early Saturday morning, according to a statement made by the airline.

The delays were caused by a system outage that is country-wide.

An Eyewitness News crew was at Houston's Hobby International Airport when passengers were told that they were unable to board their flight due to the outage and they will be updated every 10 minutes.

At Chicago's Midway Airport, 10 flights have been canceled and 54 have been delayed. Arrival delays were averaging an hour and 13 minutes.

In a statement to ABC News, Southwest offered their apologies for any inconvenience: "Some of our earliest departing flights were delayed this morning, and a handful of them canceled after we experienced intermittent technology issues following routine overnight maintenance. We offer heartfelt apologies to our customers for any inconvenience, and gratitude to our employees who are working diligently to make it up to them. We'll continue to update Customers whose journey with us today might be delayed as result of the now-resolved issues."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newshobby airportsouthwest airlines
AIRPORT NEWS
Houston airport flies high as one of world's best, report says
Houston airports warn travelers to arrive early
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Pilot OK after small plane crash at Hooks Airport, sheriff says
TOP STORIES
Main lanes on I-45 open after multi vehicle crash
3rd suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Afternoon sunshine today, our next system arrives Monday
Suspected serial killer to stand trial after 10 years in jail
I-45 expansion project remains stalled due to federal investigation
Bellaire baseball coach termination wanted after racial allegations
Suspect opens fire at Humble police during traffic stop, officials say
Show More
March 31st is ABC13's own, Nick Natario Day in Fort Bend County
Mystery solved! Meet the man who put mysterious mannequin
Fallen deputy remembered as man who loved serving community
One year out from hosting 2023 Final Four, Houston in 'fantastic spot'
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
More TOP STORIES News