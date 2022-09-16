Woman approached on Ridgewood Park jogging trail by man who exposed himself, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have a warning for runners in Montgomery County after a man flashed a woman during a midday jog.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Thursday at Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands.

A woman told deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office that a man came up and touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger quickly pushed the man away. The suspect ran north, toward the soccer fields.

The suspect is described as a Black male, age 25-30 years old, 5'8-5'10 with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark shirt, gray jogging pants, and black and white shoes. If you are approached by a man matching this description on any of the trails or parks in that area, please report it to law enforcement immediately.

Authorities remind residents to take safety precautions when exercising outdoors. Pay attention to your surroundings and to those around you. Make sure you can hear others and maintain situation awareness. Work out with a partner if possible, and avoid exercising alone, particularly after dark.