FIRST DATE ATTACKS: Houston man assaulted women he met on dating apps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a serial dater used dating apps to find victims, and sexually assaulted them on the first date.

Jorge Arturo Mar, 24, who was arrested Wednesday, faces charges after police say he is responsible for assaulting several women he met on a dating app.

Police say there are eight victims that they know of, and want any additional women who may have been assaulted to come forward.

At this time, authorities have not released a photo of Mar, and they have not identified which particular app he uses.


Police say DNA evidence connected Mar to three incidents and they believe he may be involved in up to five other assaults against women. Police say the assaults took place in Mar's vehicle.

