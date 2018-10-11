Our Special Victims Division investigators today arrested a male suspect believed responsible for sexually assaulting several women he met on social media/dating apps. Charges are being prepared, but haven't been formally filed yet. 1/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2018

The sexual assaults occurred in the suspect's vehicle. DNA evidence has linked the suspect to 3 incidents and investigators believe he's involved in up to 5 other assaults against women. We'll release the name of the 24-year-old suspect tomorrow, once charges are filed. 2/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 11, 2018

Houston police say a serial dater used dating apps to find victims, and sexually assaulted them on the first date.Jorge Arturo Mar, 24, who was arrested Wednesday, faces charges after police say he is responsible for assaulting several women he met on a dating app.Police say there are eight victims that they know of, and want any additional women who may have been assaulted to come forward.At this time, authorities have not released a photo of Mar, and they have not identified which particular app he uses.Police say DNA evidence connected Mar to three incidents and they believe he may be involved in up to five other assaults against women. Police say the assaults took place in Mar's vehicle.