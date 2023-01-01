Woman's Hospital of Texas Welcomes 1st Houston baby born in 2023

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a boy! One family, who wasn't expecting the arrival of their little one until next week, is said to have welcomed the first newborn in Houston of the new year.

The Woman's Hospital of Texas announced baby Adam arrived on Sunday at 12:28 a.m. The hospital says he was born days before his projected due date of Jan. 12.

Doctor Maurizio Maccato delivered the 6-pound, 14-ounce, healthy baby boy. He said this was his first time delivering the first baby of a new year after 33 years of practice.

