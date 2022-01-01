new year's day

Houston hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Meet the Houston area's first babies of 2022!

Baby Autumn was delivered at 12:12 a.m. Saturday at the Woman's Hospital of Texas, weighing in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.

Proud parents Ashley and Andrew Minnick of League City are thrilled with the safe delivery of their new baby girl, the hospital said.



The video above is from a previous report.

Over at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, little Chidiebere Nathaniel Njoku was born at 12:36 a.m. Weighing in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, the hospital says baby Chidiebere and his mother are both doing well.

The first-time mother said she is grateful and blessed.

