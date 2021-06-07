Fireworks vendors urge customers to buy soon due to shortage

The Fourth of July may be a little less noisy this year due to a shortage of fireworks, according to some vendors.Some local stores are warning customers to buy their pyrotechnic displays sooner rather than later.Despite the shortage, the Shell Freedom Over Texas event will go on as planned this year. Only the display from your backyard may be a little more toned down.Fireworks vendors told ABC13 they are still waiting on shipping containers from China to arrive at West Coast ports and say a number of cargo containers are in port but are still waiting to be shipped to Houston.The delays are leading to shortages, especially in artillery shells.Vendors also warned that customers may need to brace for higher prices, too."There is going to be an increase in process just because shipping has doubled since last year," said Cele Rasmussen, a fireworks vendor.Lighting off fireworks is illegal in the City of Houston, but they are OK in unincorporated parts of Harris County.Fireworks go on sale in road side stands June 24, and retailers say consumers are advised not to wait until the last minute.