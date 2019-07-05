Used fireworks in trash can caused large house fire in Spring, fire officials say

Harris County fire officials are warning residents of the importance of proper disposal of fireworks after a large house fire in Spring.

Emergency crews responded to the call around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Kodes Clay Court.

Investigators say the blaze began in the garage due to improper disposal of fireworks.

During the investigation, authorities determined the homeowner placed used fireworks in a trash can on top of cardboard materials inside the garage. The fireworks reignited, causing the large house fire, authorities say.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of proper disposal of used fireworks," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "Used fireworks should be soaked in water and placed in a location far away from your home, such as the curb of the street. By doing this, reignition of the fireworks is greatly reduced."

In a statement from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, crews recommend soaking all used fireworks with water before disposal.

