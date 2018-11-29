Firefighters managed to save every Torah scroll from a fire that broke out at a synagogue in southwest Houston.About 30 worshipers were inside the Congregation Torah Vachesed in the 5900 block of S. Braeswood when the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.One of the rabbis was wrapping up the service when someone came running in about the fire."One of our congregants screamed, 'Get out, it's a fire! Everyone get out!'" said Rabbi Avraham Yaghobian.Rabbi Yaghobian explains that they initially tried to the put the fire out themselves for fear of several holy items getting damaged, including scrolls.Thankfully, none of the items were damaged. No one was hurt."The firefighters with the police, they brought out our holy books and we got to see they're all okay. Again and again and again, I thank God for the miracle that no one was hurt and that no holy article was damaged," said Rabbi Yaghobian."I really want to thank the firefighters and the police for their bravery, for their sensitivity and their understanding. They were willing to jump in there," he added.Rabbi Aryeh Wolbe says everyone rejoiced after finding out the scrolls that they hold so dear were safe."The joy... many brought to tears to see these Torah scrolls being saved. The singing when the scrolls were moved to another facility, singing and dancing... 'Our scrolls are safe!'" said Rabbi Wolbe.Firefighters had a tough time putting out the fire because the roof has multiple layers. Some of it is made of plastic.With Hanukkah just a few days away, Rabbi Yaghobian said the fire will likely affect their celebrations, but they plan to find a way to worship anyway."We're going to be here at the synagogue. Right now, we don't know what's going to happen, but it's going to be even better I assume in some way," said Rabbi Yaghobian.The cause of the fire is under investigation.