2 firefighters injured in North Houston house fire, dozens of puppies rescued

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of firefighters are recovering and at least a dozen puppies were pulled to safety after a house fire Thursday morning in Houston's Greater Northside area.It happened in the 400 block of Melbourne St. some time after 11 a.m.A man was inside the home sleeping when the fire broke out, according to authorities on the scene.The firefighters weren't seriously hurt and neither was transported.The contents of the home made it difficult for crews to douse the fire, according to Houston Fire Dept. District 1 Chief Kevin Carley, who described it as a 'hoarder home.'It took more than an hour to control the blaze, while dozens of animals were rescued, including the puppies.Some birds and other animals died in the fire, Carley said.The cause was still being investigated.