Teen battling cystic fibrosis made an honorary Texas City firefighter

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City High School senior who is battling for her life got to be sworn in as a firefighter.

The Texas City Fire Department first met 18-year-old Kendall Sumners when she participated at a Students in Government program at her high school, where students get to spend a day as a city official. It was there that the department learned about Kendall's battle with cystic fibrosis.

Due to her illness, Sumners has had two lung transplants, with both organs being rejected by her body.

Her family recently found out in December she will likely need hospice care.

However, in the face of tragedy, Kendall celebrated the honor Wednesday evening with family, friends and fellow members of the high school's cheerleading squad at the ceremony.
