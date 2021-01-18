firefighter injured

Firefighter injured in fall while responding to apartment fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter was injured after falling from an apartment building while responding to a fire that spread through eight units.



Crews were alerted to the apartment fire in the 6400 block of York Meadows on Sunday evening, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames and smoke that was coming from the roof of the building, authorities said.



While attending to the blaze, one of the firefighters fell and was evaluated on site, according to investigators.

Two people suffered after inhaling smoke and were looked at by first responders at the scene, Cy-Fair FD said. A total of 13 residents were displaced by the fire from 7 apartment units. The 8th apartment was vacant, according to officials.

Those residents impacted are now receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.



The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate.
