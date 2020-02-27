Firefighter hurt when driver on synthetic marijuana crashed into station, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who crashed into an HFD fire station in southeast Houston admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana, authorities said.The driver, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Rogers, has been charged with DWI.One firefighter was injured.The injured firefighter lost consciousness briefly, but was later alert and talking as he was being treated at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.Officials say Rogers smashed into Houston Fire Station 18 on Telephone Road around 10 p.m. Video shows the damage left behind after he slammed into the break room.The impact sent the refrigerator flying and left a hole in the wall."Based on what the fire department told us, had it been a few minutes earlier, a number of firefighters could have been in direct line of this car," said Sean Teare with the district attorney's office. "Any one of our firefighters being transported, it's unacceptable. It's a miracle what we're dealing with now."Teare said Rogers admitted on scene to smoking synthetic marijuana. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia in his car.Teare said investigators would check on the monetary damage to the station.