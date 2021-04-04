E. Montgomery Co. firefighter dies while off-duty in car crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An East Montgomery County firefighter died after being involved in a car crash Saturday night while off duty, the department announced on its Facebook page.Alex Chapa was a full time firefighter assigned to Firehouse 154 B shift."There are few words to express the pain and sorrow our department is feeling with our sudden loss," the department wrote.The department said Chapa made a great impression on everyone during his short time with the station."His smile would light up the world! His eagerness and love for the job would encourage even the most senior of firefighters. Our hearts and prayers are with Firefighter Chapa's immediate family during this difficult time. Rest easy, brother Chapa! You will be missed," the Facebook post read.This is the second death of an off-duty first responder in the area this weekend.Sergeant Marcus Sam, with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, died Friday while off duty in a one-vehicle crash on US 290.