firefighter killed

E. Montgomery Co. firefighter dies while off-duty in car crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An East Montgomery County firefighter died after being involved in a car crash Saturday night while off duty, the department announced on its Facebook page.

Alex Chapa was a full time firefighter assigned to Firehouse 154 B shift.

"There are few words to express the pain and sorrow our department is feeling with our sudden loss," the department wrote.

The department said Chapa made a great impression on everyone during his short time with the station.

"His smile would light up the world! His eagerness and love for the job would encourage even the most senior of firefighters. Our hearts and prayers are with Firefighter Chapa's immediate family during this difficult time. Rest easy, brother Chapa! You will be missed," the Facebook post read.

This is the second death of an off-duty first responder in the area this weekend.

SEE RELATED STORY: Harris Co. Pct. 4 constable sergeant remembered by colleagues

Sergeant Marcus Sam, with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, died Friday while off duty in a one-vehicle crash on US 290.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycar crashcar accidentfirefighter killedfirefightersaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Firefighter trapped in assisted living home blaze found dead
Firefighter who served for 26 years dies in off-duty accident
Arson investigator was scheduled to be off the night he was killed
Grief-stricken HFD gives testimonials about fallen sergeant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UH Cougars basketball team back home after Final Four run
Household staples reportedly set to increase in price
Harris Co. Pct. 4 constable sergeant remembered by colleagues
Houston surpasses 100 homicides in 2021 after pregnant woman death
8-year-old boy administered COVID vaccine by mistake
Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in empty bottles
Crash victim 'forever grateful' to rescuers who helped he and his family
Show More
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
Overall pleasant Sunday with mild to warm temps and a few showers
David and Raheel recap UH men's basketball's epic season
1 dead in fiery SE Houston crash
Man who lost 3 family members in CA mass shooting speaks out
More TOP STORIES News