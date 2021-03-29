building fire

Massive fire rips through Nassau Bay condos

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews in Nassau Bay are working to put out a massive fire that's ripping through a condo building.

This is happening at the Bayfront Towers on Lakeside Lane. The fire started around 3:50 p.m. on Monday.

According to authorities, the fourth floor of the building has collapsed. There are approximately 75 condo units at the Bayfront Towers and authorities say there have been no injuries reported so far.

The Nassau Bay Department along with the city's fire marshal's office and police department are all helping battle the fire. It's unclear what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
