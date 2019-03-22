Fire breaks out after dike breach at ITC Deer Park

At approximately 4:15 PM, Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) released confirmation that multiple tanks in the west side of the Deer Park site containment area have re-ignited.



Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) March 22, 2019

We are aware of a flare up moments ago at the Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) Deer Park site.

The City of Deer Park is not issuing a Shelter-in-Place order at this time but we are monitoring the situation.

We will provide additional information as it becomes available. — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) March 22, 2019

The community is advised that at approximately 12:15PM, the dike wall at Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) Deer Park containing the product released during the recent fire event partially collapsed. — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) March 22, 2019

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Black smoke rose once again from the ITC facility Friday afternoon after a fire reignited following a dike breach and shelter-in-place order.At least two tanks erupted in flames just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to reporter Stefania Okolie, who was positioned outside the tank farm. Crews were able to get the fire under control sometime after 5 p.m.At one point, Harris County Precinct 8 officials closed the Beltway 8 Ship Channel Bridge out of an abundance of caution.The fire comes on the heels of a very busy day at the ITC facility.Earlier Friday, the company issued a shelter-in-place for its industrial neighbors and the San Jacinto Texas State Historic Site after a dike containing the product released during the recent fire event partially collapsed.Officials said that the City of Deer Park is not ordering a shelter-in-place.This news comes hours after officials at the facility announced that they were working to empty the two million gallons of chemical inside a burned tank that leaked benzene.Crews were supposed to move the chemical from the damaged tank to a more secure tank.During the release, officials did say there was a possibility that we could see another benzene release.The Houston Ship Channel also announced Friday that they were closed from Tucker Bayou to Light 116 due to the pollution from the ITC fire incident.Benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid that smells sweet and is highly flammable. Exposure can cause dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, unconsciousness, and death (at very high levels).