Fire breaks out after dike breach at ITC Deer Park

Stefania Okolie brings the latest on the ITC tank fire that reignited Friday afternoon.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Black smoke rose once again from the ITC facility Friday afternoon after a fire reignited following a dike breach and shelter-in-place order.

At least two tanks erupted in flames just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to reporter Stefania Okolie, who was positioned outside the tank farm. Crews were able to get the fire under control sometime after 5 p.m.

ITC released the following statement to the media Friday afternoon:
Tanks in the west side of the containment area have re-ignited. This is a developing incident. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.

At one point, Harris County Precinct 8 officials closed the Beltway 8 Ship Channel Bridge out of an abundance of caution.

The fire comes on the heels of a very busy day at the ITC facility.




Earlier Friday, the company issued a shelter-in-place for its industrial neighbors and the San Jacinto Texas State Historic Site after a dike containing the product released during the recent fire event partially collapsed.

Officials said that the City of Deer Park is not ordering a shelter-in-place.


This news comes hours after officials at the facility announced that they were working to empty the two million gallons of chemical inside a burned tank that leaked benzene.

Crews were supposed to move the chemical from the damaged tank to a more secure tank.

During the release, officials did say there was a possibility that we could see another benzene release.

The Houston Ship Channel also announced Friday that they were closed from Tucker Bayou to Light 116 due to the pollution from the ITC fire incident.

Benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid that smells sweet and is highly flammable. Exposure can cause dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, unconsciousness, and death (at very high levels).
