MEGA MILLIONS

Winning ticket sold in South Carolina for $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion, the highest lottery drawing in the country's history.

At least one ticket hit all six numbers to claim the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night.

Officials in South Carolina said they had a winner in their state. Not all states have reported results yet.

The $1.6 billion jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history and comes with a cash option of $913 million.

The winning numbers are: 5-28-62-65-70 Mega Ball: 5

If there had been no winner, the Texas lottery office announced, the jackpot would have climbed to $2 billion.

What are the biggest lottery jackpots ever?

This will be both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the largest overall lottery jackpot.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

Before this, the highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. Ticket sales close 15 minutes before.

RELATED: How much can $1.6 billion buy?

How big is the Powerball now?

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $620 million. That means $2.2 billion combined is up for grabs.


Why is the Mega Millions jackpot so big?

This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

RELATED: Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.
How do you play the Mega Millions?

Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them assigned by choosing Easy Pick/Quick Pick. Each number goes from 1 to 70, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 25.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.

What were the winning Mega Millions numbers on Friday?

The winning numbers are: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7. No one scored a jackpot-winning ticket.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
Did you win $1.6 billion? Check Mega Millions numbers here
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Did you win $1.6 billion? Check Mega Millions numbers here
Digital Deal of the Day
POWERBALL RESULTS: Jackpot now worth $620 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Did you win $1.6 billion? Check Mega Millions numbers here
Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Category 3 storm makes landfall
Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
Who benefits from Texas' massive early voting turnout?
Rapper Jon James killed while rapping on wing of plane
Brazoria man travels 900 miles to meet children for sex: Police
Police identify man killed in Freeport work bus crash
Show More
Texas model sues New York strip club over social media posts
If you spot this in your backyard, don't be afraid
Man accused of running high-dollar prostitution ring
Pasadena ISD football player scores TD after leg amputated
Jury to hear 911 calls from night of fatal fight outside Denny's
More News