Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight

NEW YORK --
After no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, the prize for Friday night's drawing has jumped to $433 million.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.
Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night's drawing -- including three $1 million tickets in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.
