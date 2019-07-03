Personal Finance

Friendswood resident claims winning $6.25 million lottery ticket

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Friendswood resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $6.25 million in the Texas Lottery Quick Pick drawing.

The ticket was purchased at a Circle K on Wallisville Road in Channelview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winner matched all six of the numbers drawn (10-14-22-28-40-44).

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the winner will receive $4,309,883.85.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, July 3. The jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated $9.25 million.
