Friendswood resident claims winning $6.25 million lottery ticket

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5233842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Granville County man is our state's newest millionaire after winning a $10 million scratch off prize.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Friendswood resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $6.25 million in the Texas Lottery Quick Pick drawing.The ticket was purchased at a Circle K on Wallisville Road in Channelview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.The winner matched all six of the numbers drawn (10-14-22-28-40-44).The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the winner will receive $4,309,883.85.The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, July 3. The jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated $9.25 million.