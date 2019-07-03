Friendswood resident claims winning $6.25 million lottery ticket

The ticket was purchased at a Circle K on Wallisville Road in Channelview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
The winner matched all six of the numbers drawn (10-14-22-28-40-44).
The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the winner will receive $4,309,883.85.
The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, July 3. The jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated $9.25 million.