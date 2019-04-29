VIDEO: Fight injures students at Waltrip High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HISD trustee is seeking answers from the district after a wild brawl injured multiple high school students.

A video posted to Twitter on Friday shows part of the fight at Waltrip High School.

When ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to HISD, they released the following statement:

"Administrators are aware of an altercation that occurred at Waltrip High School today involving several students and resulting in some injuries. We do not condone this type of behavior. It is always our top priority to maintain an environment where our students and staff are safe and productive academic instruction can take place."

Eyewitness News is still working to learn more about how the fight began.

