Appliances worth thousands of dollars taken from homeowner's front porch minutes after delivery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A neighborhood in north Houston is on high alert after thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances the same day they were delivered.

There's a lot of new construction in that part of town, and the victim said he believes the new development is attracting thieves. ABC13 safety tracker data shows Houston police are responding to an increasing number of burglaries in the area.

Surveillance images showed a truck neighbors on Noble Street said they spotted as suspicious last Wednesday.

That's when Jason Fang said he had two tankless water heaters, a dishwasher, and vent pipe parts delivered to his home. Later that night, they were all gone in less than five minutes.

"They look like they're professionals. I'm sure that they have done this before, and they'll do it again, " Fang said.

The surveillance video has been turned over to HPD. Fang said he probably wouldn't get his appliances back, but he hoped the men could be identified before they hit up another home.

"The more we can put our eyes out there and the more we can band together and try to put a stop to this, then the better that we will be in putting a stop to this kind of crime," he said.

ABC13 safety tracker data showed 158 burglaries in the Fifth Ward area over the last 12 months. That's 37 more than there were in 2021.

"It's very commonplace now, because there is a lot of development in this neighborhood for people to go around the neighborhood looking for unguarded materials," Fang said.

Fang said the men who stole from him somehow knew how to get past his lockbox. Now he's now hoping that neighbors will help neighbors and continue to keep an eye on the street.

"Hopefully, collectively we can band together and try to make a dent in some of these crimes," he said.

