Houston firefighters rescue 2 people with disabilities from home destroyed in Fifth Ward fire

Firefighters said they were alerted to the flames when a civilian came to the station and said his house was on fire. The man and woman who had to be rescued are expected to be OK.

Firefighters said they were alerted to the flames when a civilian came to the station and said his house was on fire. The man and woman who had to be rescued are expected to be OK.

Firefighters said they were alerted to the flames when a civilian came to the station and said his house was on fire. The man and woman who had to be rescued are expected to be OK.

Firefighters said they were alerted to the flames when a civilian came to the station and said his house was on fire. The man and woman who had to be rescued are expected to be OK.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters rescued two people with disabilities from a house fire in Houston's Fifth Ward.

ABC13's cameras captured the flames at the house in the 17000 block of Hailey Street near Oats Street.

Houston firefighters said they were alerted to the flames when a civilian came to the station and knocked on the front door, saying his house was on fire.

The man and woman who had to be rescued were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but are expected to be OK.

Video from the scene shows the home completely destroyed.

It's unclear what sparked the flames. HFD Arson is investigating the fire.