HPD identifies suspect shot in back by officer after allegedly stealing beer from Fifth Ward store

ABC13 gets new details from Houston police on what led up to an officer shooting a man near a Fifth Ward Family Dollar store. But there are still questions HPD is not answering.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has identified 30-year-old Kevin Mitchell Jr. as the man shot by one of its officers during what they describe to be a violent altercation on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Family Dollar Store off of Liberty Road because a man, believed to be Mitchell, was accused of stealing beer and assaulting the clerk.

Family Dollar Store employees told ABC13 that the clerk recognized Mitchell when he walked in. She claims Mitchell had stolen from the store and assaulted her in another incident when she was shoved into the business's front door so hard the panels were knocked out.

On Sunday, employees said Mitchell shoved the clerk again as she tried to stop him from stealing beer. Houston police said two officers responded to the incident at about 2:30 p.m.

Officer D. Reinhold, a two-year veteran in the force, reportedly noticed Mitchell running from the business with beer.

According to police, Mitchell ran when Reinhold tried to stop him, and the two men fought in a nearby field when Reinhold "attempted to detain him."

Investigators said Mitchell hit, bit, and stabbed Reinhold with tree branches. Reinhold, "afraid for his life," pulled a gun on Mitchell, who tried to grab it, according to police.

Mitchell ran off, and Reinhold was able to re-holster his gun before the two men fought again. Police said Mitchell tried to take the officer's Taser, and the officer shot him once in the back.

Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and felony attempt to take a weapon from a police officer. He remained in the hospital on Monday.

