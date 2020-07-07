Business

Iconic Houston Fiesta location permanently closing this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have some sad news for Fiesta Mart shoppers.

Due to a drop off in customers, a manager told ABC13 they have made tough decision to permanently close its midtown location this week.

On Tuesday, management said business has been difficult with all the homeless people in the area. A manager said they tried putting up a fence around the property to discourage them from coming on site.

The store located at 4200 San Jacinto Street will be closing this Friday.

ABC13 has reached out to Fiesta Mart's main offices for a comment.

