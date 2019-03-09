Fiery crash linked to deadly office shooting in The Woodlands

EMBED <>More Videos

Fiery crash connected to deadly shooting at the Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway to figure out how a fiery SUV crash in The Woodlands is connected to the scene of a deadly office shooting.

The fiery crash happened about half a mile down the road from the shooting that left one person dead and a second person injured.

RELATED: 2 dead after shooting at office in The Woodlands

A witness at the scene of the crash told ABC13 Eyewitness News they saw someone speeding down the road from the office at the center of the shooting.

An eyewitness says the driver, believed to be a man, crashed into a pole on the road and the vehicle went up into flames.

It is unknown how the person killed in the fiery crash is connected to the shooting.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
montgomery countythe woodlandsdeadly shootinginvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooting at office in The Woodlands
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Boy, 14, stabbed in head outside HISD school dies
New travel requirements coming for Americans headed to Europe
Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
High school dances include breathalyzer in one district
Texas A&M University student missing, last seen on campus
Show More
Man sentenced in Bellaire police officer's 2016 death
One Minute Weather: Warm and humid weather sticking around
Billion dollar lawsuit filed against weed killer 'Roundup'
North Freeway crash kills woman who ran across I-45
Robbery suspect wanted for shooting woman in the face
More TOP STORIES News