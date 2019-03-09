Fiery crash linked to deadly office shooting in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway to figure out how a fiery SUV crash in The Woodlands is connected to the scene of a deadly office shooting.The fiery crash happened about half a mile down the road from the shooting that left one person dead and a second person injured.A witness at the scene of the crash told ABC13 Eyewitness News they saw someone speeding down the road from the office at the center of the shooting.An eyewitness says the driver, believed to be a man, crashed into a pole on the road and the vehicle went up into flames.It is unknown how the person killed in the fiery crash is connected to the shooting.