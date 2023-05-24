Rapper Fetty Wap is set to be sentenced on Long Island in a federal drug case.

Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years for drug conviction in New York

CENTRAL ISLIP, New York -- Fetty Wap was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars in a federal drug case on Long Island.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a sentence of up to nine years in prison.

The "Trap Queen" rapper and Paterson, New Jersey, native whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine. The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Maxwell apologized for his actions and told the judge, "Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today." His lawyers had suggested he turned to selling drugs because of financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He and several others were accused of driving to Long Island and buying cocaine by the kilogram and then reselling it in both New Jersey and New York in 2020.

"The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become," the FBI's Michael Driscoll had said in 2021.

Maxwell was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey.

"This is a sad day,"' defense attorney Elizabeth Macedonio said. "This is a kid from Paterson, New Jersey who made it out."

She said Maxwell "accepts responsibility for his conduct."

Assistant United States Attorneys Christopher Caffarone said the prosecution was not about Maxwell's fame as a performer.

"The defendant did actually sell drugs," Caffarone said. "The defendant did actually sell cocaine."

Judge Joanna Seybert told Maxwell, "You've got a lot going for you. See if you can put it together."

Maxwell rose to prominence after his debut single, the melodic but grungy "Trap Queen," reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015. The song talks about a lover having your back - even if that means helping you cook and sell drugs.

