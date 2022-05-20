40-year-old US citizen hid condom filled with fentanyl pills within her private area, agents say

"Fentanyl seized from body cavity" is what border agents captioned this photo on its website on May 17, 2022. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman walking into the U.S. from Mexico through an El Paso crossing was detained earlier this month with just a small amount of fentanyl, but the way border agents say she hid the drugs is illustrating the great lengths smuggling has gotten.The seizure of 0.006 pounds of the opioid happened on May 11 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection wrote in areleased on Tuesday.A drug-sniffing canine alerted agents to something more on the 40-year-old woman, prompting a pat-down search.Once that was completed, though, the woman went ahead and revealed what she hid."The female voluntarily removed a condom filled with fentanyl pills from her vaginal cavity," the CBP release read.The woman, who was not identified, was turned over to local authorities.The seizure comes in the wake of recently released CDC data that counted a record 107,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year.The arrest was one of 25 made by the federal agency in a week span at El Paso-area ports of entry that also included seizures of cocaine and methamphetamine.