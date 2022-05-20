drug arrest

40-year-old US citizen hid condom filled with fentanyl pills within her private area, agents say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman walking into the U.S. from Mexico through an El Paso crossing was detained earlier this month with just a small amount of fentanyl, but the way border agents say she hid the drugs is illustrating the great lengths smuggling has gotten.

The seizure of 0.006 pounds of the opioid happened on May 11 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection wrote in a statement released on Tuesday.

A drug-sniffing canine alerted agents to something more on the 40-year-old woman, prompting a pat-down search.

Once that was completed, though, the woman went ahead and revealed what she hid.

"The female voluntarily removed a condom filled with fentanyl pills from her vaginal cavity," the CBP release read.

"Fentanyl seized from body cavity" is what border agents captioned this photo on its website on May 17, 2022.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection



RELATED: Feds report record drug seizures as meth, fentanyl flourish amid pandemic in Houston

The woman, who was not identified, was turned over to local authorities.

The seizure comes in the wake of recently released CDC data that counted a record 107,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year.

The arrest was one of 25 made by the federal agency in a week span at El Paso-area ports of entry that also included seizures of cocaine and methamphetamine.

SEE ALSO: 'That's a lot of poison' Gift box of deadly fentanyl was headed to SE Houston home, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 2.85 kilograms of fentanyl in what the agency called "cute" boxes that were headed to Houston.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasoillegal drugsfentanyldrug arresttexas newsdrug bustdrugborder patrolu.s. & worlddrugs
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG ARREST
Brittney Griner's Russian detention extended by 1 month, lawyer says
Santa Fe veterinarian Todd Glover found guilty of prescription fraud
Houston brothers out on bond accused of carrying edibles, mom says
Edibles led to Houston brothers facing felony in N. Texas, mom says
TOP STORIES
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on US-Mexico border
IRS conducting criminal investigation in Uptown Houston
Katy ISD employee's husband accused of stabbing wife to death
Your chance of rain is going up this weekend
Northbound I-45 blocked before FM-518 in League City
Clear Lake charter boat captain and crew arrested
Store clerk triggers panic button causing robber to scramble
Show More
Investigations resume for parents of trans children, lawyers confirm
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
From Disney+ to Hulu and ABC13, here's what to binge
Houston gets highlighted as stop in the GMA 'Rise and Shine' tour
Wanted suspect shot and killed by Pasadena police during foot chase
More TOP STORIES News