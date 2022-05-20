40-year-old US citizen hid condom filled with fentanyl pills within her private area, agents say

The seizure of 0.006 pounds of the opioid happened on May 11 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection wrote in a statement released on Tuesday.
A drug-sniffing canine alerted agents to something more on the 40-year-old woman, prompting a pat-down search.
Once that was completed, though, the woman went ahead and revealed what she hid.
"The female voluntarily removed a condom filled with fentanyl pills from her vaginal cavity," the CBP release read.
The woman, who was not identified, was turned over to local authorities.
The seizure comes in the wake of recently released CDC data that counted a record 107,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year.
The arrest was one of 25 made by the federal agency in a week span at El Paso-area ports of entry that also included seizures of cocaine and methamphetamine.
