2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Joe Biden commits to picking a female VP; Bernie Sanders 'in all likelihood' would too

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Biden said he will pick a woman as his running mate if he wins the Democratic nomination this year.

"If I'm elected president, my cabinet--my administration will look like the country. I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president," Biden said during Sunday night's Democratic debate on CNN. "There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president."

Sanders said he would pick a female vice president "in all likelihood."

He added: "To me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there, so my very strong tendency is to move in that direction."

Neither candidate spoke in further detail about who he would pick as his running mate.

Also Sunday night, Biden repeated a previous pledge to nominate a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court if given the chance to do so as president.

Both he and Sanders have been under pressure to consider a woman or person of color as a running mate as the once-historically diverse field of Democratic presidential candidates has dwindled to two white men.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Elbow bump, social distancing on display at Democratic debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
Hillary Clinton becomes latest Democrat to endorse Joe Biden
Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News