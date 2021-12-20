WANTED: Suspects responsible for stealing $7,000 from elderly victim

HOUSTON-Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are wanted after police said they scammed an elderly person out of $7,000 in the Heights.On Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at about 11 a.m. the suspects swindled the money from an elderly victim in the 200 block of W. 20th Street.After seeing a man drop a bag in the parking lot, the victim picked it up and was approached by two unknown women, one of whom was said to have a large mole on her face.The suspects looked in the bag and told the victim it was a large amount of cash.The thieves scammed the victim into withdrawing $7,000 out of their personal account and said they needed to check the serial numbers on the bills.The swindlers took the elderly person's money and told them to wait inside the business. When the victim walked out minutes later, the two women were gone.Now, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to find the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).