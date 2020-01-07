Masked men rob father at gunpoint in Houston's Museum District

Houston police are investigating a terrifying robbery in the Museum District.

Police say gunmen followed a father of young children into his garage, pushed him to the ground, held him at gunpoint, and robbed him in the early hours of the morning Monday.

The crooks told the victim there was another gunman with his wife and kids inside the house. They also demanded he complied before taking off with his money and watch.

Houston police say the crime happened around 1:30 a.m. near Oakdale and Chenevert Streets.

Surveillance video shows two masked men get out of a truck and run around the home.

Investigators with HPD's robbery division have been assigned to the case, and are investigating it as an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information can call HPD Robbery at 713-308-0700 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

