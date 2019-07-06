Father of murdered 2-year-old speaks from his hospital bed

Ivory West Jr. was standing in the back of the garage when two men, according to his father, approached him and another friend.
"They shot me, they shot me up, and I fell next to the door," he said.
Ivory's father is still hospitalized after he was shot as many as 10 times. He spoke to ABC13 Eyewitness News via Facetime.
'I want my baby back': Mom of 2-year-old killed by robbers in Spring breaks silence
According to the sheriff's office, the little boy, nicknamed TJ, was standing behind a car in the garage, when the gunman walked up to him and fired at point blank range.
Dorothy Harris, the child's mother, stood outside the garage and wept in anguish.
"I want justice. Please come forward, please," she said, as she asked for anyone with information to share it with law enforcement. "My baby didn't deserve this, and his father didn't either."
'Why kill a 2-year-old?' Harris County Sheriff urging public to look out for 'dangerous' individuals
She met with homicide detectives Thursday, and expects to meet with a police sketch artist to help identify the man who killed her child, and pointed a gun at her head as well.
The family is still asking for donations to a GoFundMe account to help pay for her son's funeral.
Anyone with information about the murder can provide it anonymously to Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, and qualify for a reward if the information results in an arrest.
Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.