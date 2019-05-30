Father of 4 shot and killed while sitting in car in driveway of home in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father of four is dead after he was shot multiple times while he was sitting in his car in the driveway of his home in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block Boggess Road just before 12:30 a.m.

The victim, who has been identified by family as 41-year-old Danté Green, was sitting in his car listening to music when several suspects approached his vehicle, police say.



Police said Green was shot several times, then the suspects took off in his car.

Neighbors heard the gunshots and came over to the house to find Green in the driveway.

Investigators do not know how many suspects were involved or if they were walking in the neighborhood or riding bicycles.

Green's mother and one of his sons were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Police are looking for surveillance video to see if they could obtain a good description of the suspects.
