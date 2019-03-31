Crime & Safety

Father missing after jumping into river to save 1-year-old son

Authorities have suspended the search for a 41-year-old man who jumped into a river to save his toddler son.

Moua Lo took his three children on a family fishing trip Friday in the San Joaquin River. When Lo's 1-year-old son Marcus fell overboard, the father jumped in after him.

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue the toddler from the water after receiving a 911 call from the father's 10-year-old daughter, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The boy initially did not have a pulse, but he was able to be revived.

Officials credited the life vest the 1-year-old is believed to have been wearing with saving his life, but say his father was not wearing a vest.

Marcus remains in critical condition after being airlifted to the hospital.

Two days later, his father still hasn't been found. Several agencies have searched miles of shoreline up and down the stream.

The other two children were recovered from the family's boat, as it drifted in the waterway. According to KTXL, both are in good health.
