Father killed when Ford Mustang flips during crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a wreck Friday morning in southeast Houston, police say.Officials told ABC13 a soft-top convertible Ford Mustang and Ford F-450 towing a trailer were side by side on Old Galveston Road at Gilpin Street when the Mustang sped up to pass the pickup.The driver of the car lost control and hit the truck, causing the vehicle to flip and land upside down.Police say a 46-year-old man in the Mustang died at the scene.He has been identified as Michael Goodie. His family says he leaves behind a wife and young daughter.The pickup truck's driver and passenger were taken to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, according to police. They're expected to survive.The crash was caught on surveillance video from Eagle Collision Repair Center, a nearby business.In the video, you can see people running to the Mustang to help after the crash."We heard a loud boom and didn't know exactly what was going on," said witness David Hicks. "The people in the truck jumped out immediately and tried to go to their aid. It's a sad day for the families. We were trying to get a light put in right here because we've had so many fatalities this year."Houston police say the people in the Mustang and the truck knew each other.Officials told ABC13 there are no signs alcohol was a factor.