Sketch of suspect, surveillance video released after dad dies in front of daughter in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after a 37-year-old man was shot to death in a robbery attempt as his daughter watched outside a west Houston entertainment complex, police have released a sketch of the suspect and surveillance video from the scene.Miguel Vasquez was walking to his vehicle so he could drive to the door to pick up his wife at Dave and Buster's in the 7600 block of Katy Freeway when a man approached him, demanded money and then shot him, HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce said last week.The suspect is described as a Black male with a skinny build. The sketch shows an image of a man with a black mask over most of his face. The man ran to a vehicle after the shooting and got in before it drove away.Grainy surveillance video from the parking lot shows a white sedan leaving the parking lot around 9:50 p.m., but the quality of the video made identifying the driver or license plate impossible.Vasquez's 10-year-old daughter was with him at the time and saw her father's shooting. She wasn't harmed during the attack.Vasquez ran for help to off-duty officers working security and later died at a hospital. Authorities said they do not believe the robbers got away with anything.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.