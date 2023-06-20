Kevin Turner is charged with endangering a child after authorities said he left his five kids home alone without food or air conditioning.

Father accused of leaving 5 kids without food, A/C charged with endangering child, deputies says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father of five was arrested after authorities said he left his kids at home without food or air conditioning.

Kevin Turner, 53, is charged with endangering a child for the incident.

At about 3:54 a.m. on June 19, deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the 17400 block of Rolling Creek Drive in reference to a welfare check for the children.

On the day when temperatures reached over 98 degrees, deputies found Turner's five children, ages, 9, 12, 13, 13, and 16, all alone, Pct. 4 said.

Child Protective Services took custody of the children, and they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Turner was booked into Harris County jail. A bond amount was not immediately disclosed.