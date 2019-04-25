Father charged after 2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A charge has been filed against the father of a 2-year-old boy who died when he accidentally shot himself in the head last year.Christopher Williams Sr. was charged with misdemeanor firearm accessible to a child, according to jail records. He was arrested Monday.On July 9, 2018, the 35-year-old suspect's son, Christopher Williams Jr., located an unsecured 9mm pistol in his family's northwest Houston home, according to police.Authorities say the gun belonged to Williams.The little boy was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where he died. His nickname was "Junior."The criminal record for Christopher Williams Sr. shows several prior felony arrests since 2000, including drug possession and evading arrest.