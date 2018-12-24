Father badly burned trying to save 10-year-old from apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

CHRISTMAS TRAGEDY: A man was able to throw three children to safety from their third-floor apartment, but couldn't save his son Angel.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family will spend Christmas in mourning after losing a 10-year-old child and their belongings in a devastating apartment fire in southwest Houston.

Arson investigators are still on scene trying to determine what sparked the deadly blaze Monday morning in the 7000 block of South Gessner Road.

Sixty families were left homeless as the fire ripped through their units just after 8 a.m.



While Pedro Guerra was able to throw his younger children to safety from their third-floor apartment, 10-year-old Angel was killed in the fire.

"That's really sad right now," said Milton Contreras, the victim's uncle.

He and his family were trapped by the flames when the fire first started. Pedro is spending Christmas Eve in the hospital, recovering from severe burns.

"My heart is feeling very bad," said Alex Iraheta, who helped his neighbor save his children from the fire.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the deadly fire.



After putting out the flames, firefighters started handing out gifts to residents.

Many of the displaced families are now heading to a temporary shelter, where they will spend the Christmas holidays. These may be the only gifts they open this year.

The Guerra family has launched a GoFundMe account to help pay for Angel's funeral.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firehouston fire departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Officer left with burns over 50 percent of body after crash
Rockets officially sign free agent guard Austin Rivers
Robber holds knife to pregnant woman outside Walmart: police
3 officer-involved DWI wrecks happened in Houston last night
UH football head coach's future in doubt after historic loss
Wall GoFundMe hits $16 million, but how would US get money?
Show More
Police officers join flash mob routine at mall
Family decorates home with a touch of Christmas music Queen
Armed bystanders open fire on suspected shoplifters
Father of Marine impaled in Pasadena car crash speaks out
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
More News