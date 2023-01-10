1 killed after 7-vehicle crash on IH-69 at Beltway 8, Houston TranStar says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed after a major wreck involving a heavy truck on the Eastex Freeway Monday evening.

Houston TranStar verified the traffic accident on I-69 Eastex Freeway northbound at Beltway 8 North, involving at least seven vehicles, at 8:33 p.m.

Houston police told Eyewitness News they responded to a multivehicle crash at about 7:50 p.m.

It was not immediately known what caused the deadly wreck, but an investigation got underway.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence as crews work to clear the scene.

