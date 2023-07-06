Police said a 16-year-old was found shot to death in a crashed car at an apartment complex on Windwater Drive in southeast Houston.

16-year-old found shot to death in crashed car at SE Houston apartments, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have confirmed a 16-year-old was found shot to death in a crashed car in southeast Houston Wednesday night.

The Houston Police Department said at about 6:35 p.m., it responded to a crash at an apartment complex on Windwater Drive near Windmill Lakes Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses had pulled the victim out of the driver's seat and tried to provide first aid, but when paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead.

HPD said the victim was 16 years old and had suffered a gunshot wound.

ABC13 cameras at the scene captured the car crashed into a gate at the complex.

Police said there is no known motive or suspects and did not say what happened before the gunfire.

The identity of the 16-year-old is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.