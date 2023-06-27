Video shows three shots being fired and a person managing to escape while a 16-year-old from Rosenberg was killed at his home on Owl Hollow Drive.

'God help us': 16-year-old shot, killed in broad daylight at his Rosenberg home, deputies say

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in his own home, and now deputies in Fort Bend County are searching for those they believe are responsible.

"That's broad daylight. That's broad daylight," a neighbor, Kingsley Kumalo, said. "God help us. I'm hoping this is an isolated incident."

Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Owl Hollow Drive in Rosenberg on Saturday.

ABC13 Reporter Pooja Lodhia watched a surveillance video that shows three shots were fired. At least one young person can be seen escaping by running through yards and hopping a fence.

"Really sad. Really sad. He seems to be a good kid. He's calm," Kumalo said.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

