Driver killed in Humble rollover crash

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a pickup died late Friday in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Eastex Freeway, police said.It happened around 11:30 pm. along the feeder road near Townsen.The driver was northbound on US-59/I-69 when he lost control of the pickup, left the road and rolled over, according to Humble police. The man died at the scene. His identity wasn't immediately available.The road was closed for a time while crews worked to investigate and clear the wreckage.Investigators weren't yet sure what led to the driver losing control.The medical examiner was expected to investigate and determine whether impairment may have been a factor in the crash, police said.