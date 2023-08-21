Investigation underway after 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in northeast Houston Monday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said the wreck happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the 8700 block of Sterlingshire Street near Mesa Drive.

Police said one person was killed in the crash but haven't identified the victim.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a damaged motorcycle could be seen lying on the road.

HPD has not said how the crash unfolded.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.