Investigation underway after 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in northeast Houston Monday afternoon.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.
The Houston Police Department said the wreck happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the 8700 block of Sterlingshire Street near Mesa Drive.
Police said one person was killed in the crash but haven't identified the victim.
SkyEye flew over the scene, where a damaged motorcycle could be seen lying on the road.
HPD has not said how the crash unfolded.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.