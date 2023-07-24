Houston police investigating multi-vehicle crash in SE Houston that left 1 person dead

At least one person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon on MLK Boulevard near East Orem, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed after a three-vehicle crash in Houston's southeast side Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened in the 12200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near East Orem Drive shortly after 3:15 p.m.

In a tweet, Houston police confirmed one death due to the crash.

Investigators did not elaborate on what caused the crash and did not report if there were additional injuries.

SkyEye was above the scene, where officers could be seen investigating the aftermath.

Video shows a damaged red truck horizontally on the median and three other cars staggered on the road.

As officials continue investigating, residents are urged to avoid the area and look for alternate routes.

