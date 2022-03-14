Car crash in southwest Houston leaves one woman dead

fatal crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal car crash happened Sunday night in southwest Houston, police say.

At about 7:30 p.m. a Toyota Camry was crossing the intersection on the 6400 block of Hillcroft when colliding with a Ford Explorer, investigators say.

The driver of the Camry was taken to the hospital and the 50-year-old woman in the passenger seat died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Explorer was also taken to the hospital.

"We're looking at points of impact. Like I said, we're trying to get video from all (these) businesses who have video cameras. So we're trying to get the videos and stuff. And download that and to use it as evidence in this case," said Sgt. Clark with the Houston Police Department.

