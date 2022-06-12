2 killed in crash on the Eastex Freeway, all northbound lanes closed

fatal crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Eastex Freeway on Sunday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to the crash in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway.

Witnesses told HCSO they saw a Dodge RAM driving at high speeds before hitting a Kia Soul from behind.

A man and woman inside the Kia Soul died on the scene. The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to a nearby hospital. They are expected to be OK.

All northbound main lanes are expected to be closed for some time. Seek alternate routes such as the Hardy Toll Road.



Editor's note: HCSO tweeted a mini cooper was involved in this crash. It was in fact a Kia Soul.

