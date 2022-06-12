2 killed in crash on the Eastex Freeway, all northbound lanes closed

@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway northbound main lanes in reference to a major crash. It appears to involve two vehicles, a truck and a Mini Cooper. Preliminary info: two persons have been confirmed deceased. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/j83zALn2cQ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 12, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Eastex Freeway on Sunday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.At about 3 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to the crash in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway.Witnesses told HCSO they saw a Dodge RAM driving at high speeds before hitting a Kia Soul from behind.A man and woman inside the Kia Soul died on the scene. The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to a nearby hospital. They are expected to be OK.All northbound main lanes are expected to be closed for some time. Seek alternate routes such as the Hardy Toll Road.