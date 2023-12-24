Fatal collision involving teen driver shuts down MLK Boulevard late Saturday, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police are investigating a fatal crash in southeast Houston that shut down MLK Boulevard until early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near Willow Glen Drive.

According to officials, a driver, identified as a teenager, was traveling northbound on MLK in a white SUV when they collided with a gray vehicle heading westbound on Willow Glen.

The driver of the gray vehicle died at the scene.

Police said the teen did stay on scene and cooperate with officials.

Officials said the teen was checked for impairment but believe that wasn't a factor.

According to police, the fault of the accident may have fallen on the driver in the grey vehicle.

Officials did not provide any additional details.