TURN TO TED

Out of options, woman turns to Ted over uncomfortable couch

EMBED </>More Videos

Turn to Ted: Uncomfortable Sofa

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Carolyn Summage moved into a new apartment last year and new apartments need new couches. Carolyn went to Conn's Home Plus.

"I wanted it because it looked so comfortable. It was beautiful," Summage said.

But something didn't feel right.

"It's very painful. My hip hurts. Everything hurts."

Conn's sent a repair tech. Repeatedly. Carolyn says they eventually replaced the whole sleeper section. But it still hurt.

The company's online warranty says Conn's doesn't accept returns on furniture unless a company repair tech finds a defect. A Conn's spokesperson wouldn't get into Carolyn's details, but remember Carolyn says the company did replace the sleeper section but she had the same issue afterward.

When we called Conn's Home Plus something changed. A spokesperson told us, "...We are committed to complete customer satisfaction with all purchases. While the sleeper sofa is in line with manufacturer specifications, the customer does not find it to be comfortable. We have been working with Ms. Summage on a resolution."

She couldn't find an in-stock replacement, so a few days ago the company came to pick up the problematic sofa. Carolyn got her refund Friday.

Conn's said this was a special circumstance for Summage - not a change in policy.

Best advice there - make sure what you see and sample in a showroom is what is being delivered.

In her case, they didn't have the sleeper sofa on the floor, just a non-sleeper model which felt different.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionturn to tedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TURN TO TED
Turn to Ted: Air conditioner return turns into problem
Turn to Ted: Delivery leads to flooded garage
High-flying phone problem solved by Turn to Ted team
Harvey victim upset after furniture delivery leads to home damage
More turn to ted
STYLE & FASHION
Whataburger gifted superfan Randy Rogers custom boots
Science confirms women's pockets suck for smartphones
Where to get back-to-work thrift finds for as little as $2
Olive Garden teased a makeup palette
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Texas A&M student from Houston dies after off-campus incident
Gunman on the run after shooting teen multiple times near park
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
Houston rooftop theater announces fall movie lineup
Will Houston wear sweaters or shorts when winter appears?
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
Morton Ranch HS student arrested for alleged threat
Husband begs to find driver who hit pregnant wife in SE Houston
Show More
Woman says movers still have her stuff 2 months after move
House of Pies lets you get dessert fix with online ordering
Post Oak Little League receives City of Houston proclamation
Families of slain girls suing after Humble drunk driving crash
Family devastated after pet mauled to death by pack of dogs
More News